Alvin Kamara Assault Footage Leaks Amidst Lawsuit

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the incident that led to Alvin Kamara's arrest. The incident went down on Feb. 5, 2022. In the graphic video, the football player is seen rearing back and punched a man repeatedly inside of The Cromwell Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Per a lawsuit filed in Oct. 2022 by the alleged victim Darnell Greene, he and the New Orleans Saints standout got into an argument outside of an elevator of the hotel's Drai's Nightclub. Greene claims he tried to get on the lift with Kamara and co. but the football player barred him from getting on by "throwing his arm across Greene's chest," and then attacking him. He says he suffered injuries to his neck, back, head, shoulder, knees, and face ... including "a disfiguring facial fracture to" his right orbital bone, and is suing Kamara for $10 million. But Kamar's camp claims Greene is the one who initiated the fight and the video doesn't show such.

In the new footage, Kamara hits Greene multiple times. The clip shows the punches leading Greene to the ground. While he's down, other men jump into the attack by kicking and stomping Greene. Kamara is wearing a white shirt in the video.

Kamara is a running back for the New Orleans Saints. As a result of the fight, he was arrested and booked for a battery charge in Las Vegas. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital in the aftermath to speak with Greene about what took place.

Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a battery charge resulting in bodily harm. Per ESPN, he was later released from custody after posting bond.

The Saints are scheduled to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov 6. As of now, Kamara should be available to play for them for that game, barring a sudden suspension from the NFL. There have been severe punishments for other football players from league officials for similar incidents.