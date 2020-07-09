Aloe Blacc Backs NFL's Black National Anthem Plan, But Says There's Still More to Do

✖

Aloe Blacc is all about the NFL having the Black national anthem played at the start of the 2020 season. This week, the 41-year old singer appeared on TMZ Live and was asked about performing the song "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing," for the NFL. "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing," is known as the Black national anthem and will be played prior to the "Star-Spangled Banner" when the NFL seasons kicks off in September.

"I don't know if I will be singing 'Lift Ev'ry Voice' for the NFL," Blacc said. "I think it's a nice small step for them to even consider playing it at the beginning of the first week of games, but there's so much more the NFL can do. If they committed to $250 million toward the movement for Black lives, I think finding the right kind of organizations that are offering to communities is super important." Blacc went on to talk about how NFL officials should find out the issues they have within the league. Blacc said 70 percent of the players in the NFL are Black, but only 10 percent of the coaches in the league are African American. Blacc continued to say that there should be 21 starting quarterbacks who are Black instead of five.

"There are the kinds of things that need to be discussed," Blacc added. "I'm all for the symbolism because it helps us get to this point where I'm on TMZ talking about it." Fans would be on board with Blacc singing "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing," as he was nominated for a Grammy Award for his 2015 album Lift Your Spirit. However, no matter who performs the song, NFL players seem to love the decision.

"The league taking the opportunity to play 'Lift every voice and sing' (the black national anthem) is sweet. It's a great way to honor those who started this movement year and years ago," said Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver. "For those who aren't familiar with it, this song seeks to remind us of our past as a country and to strive to be better.

This is one of the few things the NFL is doing to support the Black Lives Matter movement. In June, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league was wrong for ignoring the players protesting back 2016. And as it was mentioned by Blacc, the NFL is planning to donate $250 million in a 10-year span to combat systemic racism.