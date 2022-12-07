Aaron Judge's $360 Million Contract With Yankees Has Social Media Losing It
Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees for likely the rest of his career. According to multiple reports, Judge has agreed to a nine-year, $360 contract extension with the Yankees after showing interest in joining the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. His average annual salary now stands at $40 million, the highest for any position player in MLB history.
Judge is coming off a career season, hitting 62 home runs with 131 RBIs with a career-high .311 batting average. His 62 homers are now a single-season record in the American League, and it led to him being named AL MVP. But Judge came close to signing with a new team as he flew to San Diego on Monday to meet with the Padres. He also met with the Giants, but the Yankees made an offer Judge couldn't refuse.
"I feel like he certainly belongs in pinstripes," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, per MLB.com. "A guy of his stature and his greatness, hopefully, he spends his entire career [in New York], goes into Monument Park and into the Hall of Fame as a Yankee. That would be the hope."
Big News
Breaking: Aaron Judge has agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees, sources confirmed to ESPN.
More on Judge's deal: https://t.co/rq2HA5zOTk pic.twitter.com/Pz8CsGbFSV— ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2022
One fan said: "A new contract record. This is the 1st ever $300+ million MLB deal for any player. The Yankees are very desperate to keep him."prevnext
First Look
First look at Aaron Judge as a Yankee pic.twitter.com/tIQtYwaTf8— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 7, 2022
Another fan responded: "No WS yet, hasn't earned those stripes. Take them away, now."prevnext
Fun Ride
Aaron Judge, Giants Legend pic.twitter.com/zuYRElOeS5— Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) December 7, 2022
One fan said: "He never made an out while playing in a Giants uniform. There's something to be said about that!"prevnext
Comparison
Every five games, for the next nine years, Aaron Judge will earn $1,234,567, which is more than Mickey Mantle earned in his entire career.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 7, 2022
One Yankees fan wrote: "I am a Yankee fan — and that is an absurd contract. They will sorely regret years 5,6, and 7! That's a guarantee! Hope your happy Yankee fans!"prevnext
World Series Run
Sure, the Yankees got swept by the Astros last year, but now imagine that lineup with Aaron Judge in it.— Tyler Stafford (@tylercstafford) December 7, 2022
One person stated: "[Yankees] paid too much for Judge to stay, in my opinion. He broke the HR record in the absolute easiest baseball park to hit a HR. That is also probably why he stayed there too because he already knew that."prevnext
Pay This Man
if Aaron Judge bats .311 and can make $37.5 million a year then I should be able to bat .062 and make $7.5 million is all I'm sayin— ugh ™ (@oconeebuildr) November 30, 2022
One fan responded: "You would be lucky to get one hit. And all the errors you would be making you would be a -50 WAR."prevnext
The Ultimate Steal
How the Yankees stole Aaron Judge from the Giants at the last second. pic.twitter.com/JVd5OQhHSj— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) December 7, 2022
And this fan wrote: "They said, 'the MLB gives us the farthest flying baseballs. stick with us and you'll continue to get to smash them!'"prev