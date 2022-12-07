Aaron Judge's $360 Million Contract With Yankees Has Social Media Losing It

Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees for likely the rest of his career. According to multiple reports, Judge has agreed to a nine-year, $360 contract extension with the Yankees after showing interest in joining the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. His average annual salary now stands at $40 million, the highest for any position player in MLB history.

Judge is coming off a career season, hitting 62 home runs with 131 RBIs with a career-high .311 batting average. His 62 homers are now a single-season record in the American League, and it led to him being named AL MVP. But Judge came close to signing with a new team as he flew to San Diego on Monday to meet with the Padres. He also met with the Giants, but the Yankees made an offer Judge couldn't refuse.

"I feel like he certainly belongs in pinstripes," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, per MLB.com. "A guy of his stature and his greatness, hopefully, he spends his entire career [in New York], goes into Monument Park and into the Hall of Fame as a Yankee. That would be the hope."