‘Wicked Tuna’ Season 8 Trailer Promises Intense Action

Wicked Tuna Season 8 promises to be as action-packed as past years, as the fan-favorite captains return to the seas to catch more tuna in the National Geographic Channel series.

In one of the teasers released last month, the network leaned heavily on the tension. The 45-second spot showed scenes of the men and women hard at work backwards to show where it all begins.

“Remember everything that’s brought you here,” the narrator began. “Run it all back. Everything you catch. Every bad break. The long nights. The early mornings. Battles won and love lost. Let it wash over you. Let it drive you. Then reel it in.”

At that moment, everything runs forward at a fast pace and shots of the cast are shown.

“It’s a new day,” the narrator continued. “It’s a new season. Now get to work.”

This was not the only teaser National Geographic released before Sunday night’s premiere. The network also shared a clip to confirm that Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge’s death will be addressed by his captain, Captain Tyler McLaughlin. In the scene, McLaughlin named his sister, Marissa, his new first made. McLaughlin also said he is dedicating the new season to his late first mate.

“No fish ever in my career has ever meant as much as catching this fish right here. We want to catch this fish for Duffy,” McLaughlin said as he caught his first fish of the season.

Fudge died in July at age 28. His cause of death was never released, but fishermen told New Hampshire Union Leader he may have died from decompression sickness.

“His passions were fishing and the outdoors. As a child, Nick began tuna fishing with his father and grandfather,” Duffy’s family noted in his obituary. “After becoming one of the top sport fishermen in the country, he earned a place on the National Geographic reality show Wicked Tuna for multiple seasons. Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it.”

The Wicked Tuna family also faced tragedy in December, when William “Willbilly” Hathaway was killed in a car crash in Salisbury, Maryland. He was 36, and is survived by his wife and infant daughter. Fans, friends and family donated more than $91,000 to help his family through a Facebook fundraiser.

According to Monsters and Critics, Captain Dave Marciano and his daughter, Angelica, will appear in the new season with a new boat. Captain Paul Hebert is back as well.

Wicked Tuna airs on Nat Geo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: National Geographic