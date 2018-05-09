Why Jennie Finch Wouldn’t Dance to Janelle Monae’s Song on ‘DWTS’

After demanding a change of song from producers last week, Jennie Finch is opening up about why she didn’t want to dance to Janelle Monae’s “Make Me Feel” on Dancing With the Stars.

The song, which she described only as “risque” during Monday’s episode, talks about bisexuality, and the Olympian told Us Weekly “wasn’t a great choice” for her faith.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just as a mom, it’s not something we listen to in our house,” she said. “And my fans, my audience, is young girls. I don’t know of anything more empowering than a man sticking by a woman, and following her gut and her heart, not feeling comfortable, and I wouldn’t be able to stand on that stage — I have a 5-year-old daughter — and be proud of what we’re doing in the song choice that we had.”

“And there’s so many songs out there. Why even go that route even close?” she continued. “So we were going to change the wording, and we had that and I was like, I just don’t feel good about it.”

Finch revealed that her dancing partner, Keo Motsepe, “had the whole choreography done” before from they switched from Monae’s hit to Daphne Willis’ “Do It Like This” for their cha-cha.

“We had it done on Wednesday pretty much. Completely, the whole thing,” Finch said. “So really, it fell on Keo’s shoulders, and that’s why I am so thankful for him stepping up to the challenge, because it wasn’t easy. We changed it all.”

She added: “I want to glorify God out there, and that just wasn’t a great choice for me to do that.”

Despite the last-minute switch-up, the softball player “loved” her dance, she said.

“It was a party. I was a little off. I knew I rehearsed better than I performed,” she said. “I try to power through things and muscle through them. I’m a pitcher. I explode and so now I have to figure out how to turn that power into grace and elegance.”

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.