Watch Julie Chen Take out ‘Big Brother’ Alums on Kevin Hart’s New Show ‘TKO’

In a new promo clip for TKO: Total Knock Out, Big Brother host Julie Chen is forced to try and knock out former contestants on her show.

The new ad went out on Monday afternoon, teasing Kevin Hart‘s new competition show. It shows the game’s signature Battle Stations, where Hart and Chen stand behind a series of levers, launching giant foam canon balls at contestants as they run across a treacherous obstacle course.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip focuses particularly on Chen’s attempt to knock out Jesse “Mr. Pectacular” Godderz. Godderz, a professional wrestler, competed on season 10 and 11 of Big Brother. He made several guest appearances over the following years as well.

The clip shows Godderz trying cautiously to get across a trail of platforms that roll and pivot as soon as any weight is put on them. Below is pit of harmless foam blocks, but Godderz expertly manages to stay on top Meanwhile, Chen fires giant, cartoonish spiked foam balls at him as he goes. He doesn’t exactly look graceful the whole time, but he turns out triumphant in the end.

Things don’t go as well for Julia Nolan, who takes her own run afterwards. Nolan is faced with a rolling bridge covered with blocks to trip or confuse her. If that weren’t enough, giant pendulums swing back and forth, threatening to knock her off as she goes.

“Julie is responsible for all negativity in zone four,” Hart warns.

“Be nice,” Noal pleads.

Armed with a giant foam mallet, Chen is apparently in control of the obstacles. Nolan ultimately splashes into the water below.

“Who’s the head of the household now?” Hart jokes.

Nolan competed on season 17 of Big Brother, where her twin sister Liz was the runner-up.

TKO: Total Knock Out premieres on CBS on Wednesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET. After it airs it will immediately be available on CBS All Access, the network’s new streaming app. The show will run for ten episodes this summer, pitting contestants against unconventional obstacle course challenges.

While one contestant runs the course, four more will be at “Battle Stations,” as Chen was in the promo, trying to knock ther competitors off. All the while, Hart will serve as the host, delivering his signature sarcastic commentary on the fierce and bizarre contest. It’s not all fun and games, however, as players compete for serious cash prizes.