‘Very Cavallari’ Star Kristin Cavallari Fears She’s ‘Losing Control’ of Uncommon James Employees

Kristin Cavallari feels like she’s losing control of her store before it’s even opened!

In Sunday’s episode of Very Cavallari, the reality star dealt with some serious hiring drama when employee Shannon Ford tried to get her friend Taylor a job at Uncommon James, only to be rebuffed by Cavallari, who was looking for someone more interested in retail than being in “sorority.”

“I’m running a business, I’m not just here to hire everyone’s best friend,” she told a shocked Taylor, mentioning that Ford might not be the best reference due to her spotty work record.

Ford tearfully confronted her boss about the rejection, saying, “I was like why do I work at a place where I have to constantly have to prove that I’m doing a good job,” and prompting Cavallari to scold her for being “extra and emotional.”

It’s this overreaction that had the CEO roll her eyes while retelling the story to husband Jay Cutler over a glass of wine later.

“So, Taylor, in her interview, she basically said that it seems like fun,” Cavallari said. “Then I said, ‘I’m not here to be hiring everyone’s best friend.’ I don’t need cliques going on. I don’t need this drama in my store. So I told her no.”

She continued, “So Shannon comes into the store, she has tears in her eyes. She was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t work for Uncommon James if this is the stuff you’re gonna be saying about me.’”

“Did she really say that?” the former NFL player asked, shocked. “Yes!” Cavallari responded. “Maybe just fire somebody and get everyone’s attention,” Cutler suggested.

“I think they’re both embarrassed that they thought, ‘Oh sure, Taylor can totally get a job here,’ and I was like, ‘No,’” Cavallari hypothesized about the oversized reaction to the part-time retail job going to someone else.

“It’s really important to me to get rid of all this drama. I feel like I’m losing control of my girls,” she then confessed to the camera. “I’m hoping that everyone get can get their emotions out, ’cause once the store opens, we don’t have time for this.”

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!