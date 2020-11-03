'Vanderpump Rules' Star Brittany Cartwright Defends Her Baby Bump Size Amid Criticism

Brittany Cartwright is clapping back at trolls criticizing her and the size of her baby bump. The Vanderpump Rules star, who is 16 weeks pregnant, is feeling zero shame about how she looks and is letting the haters know. "Some of y'all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday," she said on her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly.

She continued, "I am happy and healthy and I'm going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say." Her full post in response to the harsh criticism read, "At 16 weeks pregnant, you may now be at the stage where your bump clearly has a baby in there. Your weight gain and that of your baby have likely picked up considerably, and you'll both continue to grow. But all baby bumps at 16 weeks are different — and normal. Believe it or not, some women still don't really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps."

"The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman's size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don't compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else's," the post concluded.

On Halloween, Cartwright's baby bump was on full display as she dressed up as the Grinch, captioning the photo with, "It's not a dress, it's a kilt, sicko." Her husband and co-star of the hit Bravo reality show, Jax Taylor, dressed up as the Grinch's dog, Max.

The pair announced their pregnancy news in September, to then announce the sex of their child weeks later after they shot off confetti cannons that pushed out blue paper everywhere. While they're very excited for their baby boy to arrive, they aren't the only cast members pregnant from the reality series. Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent both announced their pregnancies around the same time. Their news followed massive amounts of backlash following racist behavior.

In fact, their actions and words led the entire network to re-evaluate the cast members and other cast members who are on various shows that air on Bravo. The Black Lives Matter movement has called for some serious changes on some Hollywood hit shows like Vanderpump Rules and the network is making moves to do what they can to make the necessary changes. Some of the cast members have come out and apologized for their actions and words, but some fans don't seem to feel won over just yet.