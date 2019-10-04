‘Unexpected’: Hailey Recalls the Startling Moment Her Water Broke in Bed With Boyfriend Matthew (Exclusive)

For 16-year-old Hailey Tomlinson, giving birth to daughter Kinsley started at quite the inopportune time — when she and boyfriend Matthews Blevins were having sex. In a PopCulture.com sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Hailey and Matthew recall the awkward moments that led to the most wonderful experience of their life — becoming parents.

“Even though I’m 36 weeks pregnant, me and Matthew are still having sex,” she admits to the camera of the night everything changed for good. “I really wanna be with him, and I did miss him. And one of the nights we were having sex, my water broke. I just felt stuff coming out, and I pulled my pants down and just water starting gushin’.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Matthew recalls the scene as a “puddle of water” in the bed, “like literally like three inches of water sticking out the bed” before he rushed off to get Hailey’s mom Tanya, who thought the two teens were messing with her due to the quantity of liquid pooling in the bed.

“Then my mom came in the room and thought that it was a joke,” Hailey remembers. “I was like, ‘Mom, this is not a joke. My water broke.’ And she started freaking out.”

As the family rushed about to get dressed and ready for the hospital, Hailey gets candid about her mixed emotions preparing to be a mom: “It was like 15 minutes to get to the hospital, and they were just both really excited, and I was just scared ’cause the baby was about to come out my freakin’ coochie!”

It was all worth it, however, when the couple came face-to-face with their sweet daughter.

“When they put Kinsley on my chest, I just started crying and so did Matthew,” Hailey says as photos of the adorable newborn play on the screen. “You really can’t explain the love you have for a child. It’s not like you loving your boyfriend or you loving your parent. I didn’t think it was ever possible to love someone like that.”

Matthew couldn’t hold back his tears as he discusses becoming a father: “Seeing your child come out that you’ve been sitting here waiting for forever, I mean, I was kinda jealous Hailey got to hold her first.”

“Not the fact that Hailey got to hold her first. I was cool with that,” he clarifies of the complicated emotions. “Like hey, the mama always gets to hold the baby first. You’ve been carrying this child forever, but, I dunno, I was so excited to hold her and be able to just physically touch her. Now that she’s truly here, it really kicks in, like I’m mad in love. I can’t keep my eyes off of her. There’s no love like it. There’s just not.”

Unexpected airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC