Tyler Baltierra Slams Trolls Suggesting He and Catelynn Lowell Are Not Ready for More Children

Tyler Baltierra had some words for online haters saying he and Catelynn Lowell are not ready for baby No. 3.

The Teen Mom OG couple announced they were expecting the new addition to their family Thursday and though many were quick to congratulate the couple, some trolls could not hold their tongue given their recent mental health struggles.

“THIS. RIGHT. HERE… NAILED IT!!!” he quote tweeted a note from a fan who defended the parents, as first reported by InTouch.

“If no one with depression had kids the world would start shrinking at an alarming rate,” the fan said. “If you are one of the lucky few never to experience it. Give a prayer of thanks and don’t talk what you do not understand.”

The drama started when trolls took to the comments section of Baltierra’s post about the baby news.

“This is not good. Not good at all,” one person wrote.

“She’s dealing with some serious postpartum issues tied along with depression that she hadn’t fully recovered from. I’m worried for them, too,” a second added.

And a third added: “People aren’t saying that if you have a mental illness, you shouldn’t have children. However, if you’ve recently finished having inpatient treatment, it’s not exactly the right time to be procreating.”

Lowell and Baltierra announced baby No. 3 just a few months after the couple mourned a miscarriage, which led both to experience depression and other mental health problems they have been dealing with ever since.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly Thursday after teasing a big announcement on her Instagram profile.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The parents are already parents to daughter Novalee, 3. They put their oldest daughter, Carly, 9, up for adoption back in 2009.

Despite being past the storm now, the couple will have to revisit their difficult months in the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which will cover the period where Lowell and Baltierra were having a difficult time in their marriage.

“If someone asked me, ‘Are you happy in your marriage?’ I would say, ‘Absolutely not,’” a frustrated Baltierra tells his wife in the trailer, released Monday.

Teen Mom OG returns for its eighth season premiere Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.