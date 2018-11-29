‘Total Divas’ Star Natalya Mourns Death of Dad Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart in Season Finale

Total Divas‘ Season 8 finale was possibly the most heartbreaking episode of the E! reality show yet, as Natalya Neidhart mourned the death of her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

The WWE legend passed away at the age of 63 after a fall at home in August 2018, taking his whole family by surprise. Jim had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease prior to his death, which was progressing quickly at the time of his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s hard watching family go through something they don’t have any control of,” Nattie explained of watching her father’s journey.

The news came two months after the Money in the Bank match, which was won by Alexa Bliss.

“I just thought that my dad was gonna live forever,” Nattie explained to the cameras. “Honestly, it was such a shocking moment for me, I thought I was in a dream, where I just couldn’t get it together.”

Preparing for her father’s funeral was difficult for the WWE Superstar, who wanted to honor her father’s legacy and keep it together for everyone else.

“Having my whole family come in from Canada for my dad’s funeral, I think it’s really great,” she told the cameras. “It’s just been so nice to have the support of the family and our friends going above and beyond. I want to make sure he has the best send-off ever.”

She continued, tearing up as she explained, “I want people to know that we love my dad so much and that, you know, he’s making us cry so much because he was that great. And I just want him to have that last little spotlight, that forever spotlight.”

Together as a family, Nattie and those close to her created a table filled with memorabilia for the late WWE star, including his “Anvil” merchandise as well as more sentimental items from his childhood, such as his baby shoes.”

“This is the best of Daddy’s life right here,” Nattie’s mother Elizabeth Hart said, looking around. “This is perfect, there isn’t anymore. This is what I wanted, everything…his family, his dreams, his medals, everything that he’s about is on this table.”

Nattie agreed that the set-up was “absolutely beautiful,” and crying, concluded that he would have loved to look back on all the memories represented.

“And I know my dad would’ve loved that, because he loved being a part of Total Divas,” Nattie gushed. “He would be so happy that we included him like we always did.”

Prior to Wednesday’s season finale, Nattie dedicated the episode to her late father, writing on Instagram alongside photos of her and her dad.

“Pictures from when my dad and I were filming Total Divas in 2014,” she wrote. “We loved being absolutely ridiculous together! You are going to love the season finale of Total Divas tonight. I wanted to let everyone IN for the best send off ever.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @natbynature