'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction With Mic on Live TV

Savannah Guthrie experienced a bit of a harmless wardrobe malfunction during Thursday's Today show that had her co-anchors calling for a GIF of the moment. Broadcasting from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Guthrie was caught reaching down her shirt to retrieve her microphone, which had dropped down there moments before the segment began.

"Right before we came on, my mic, which was right here, dropped down my shirt, and I knew I was supposed to read the intro, so I just made a decision to reach out and get it," Guthrie said as she recovered the wayward mic. Hoda Kotb thought the moment was hilarious, saying, "That timing was perfect. I see a meme in your future or a GIF." Guthrie, meanwhile, insisted, "It was all very innocent!"

.@savannahguthrie is having a little trouble with her microphone this morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/vqsyacps11 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2020

Guthrie has had her share of endearing candid moments as she has been anchoring the Today show from her home studio amid the pandemic. She even had two surprise guests, daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 3, who climbed on her lap during an April 23 broadcast. "Who decided it was time to curl up and snuggle up with Savannah? Charley!" Kotb exclaimed at the time, adding of the adorable mother-son moment, "My blood pressure went down SG!"

"They multiplied! Now they're both here," Guthrie joked. "In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we've really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are." Kotb suggested they keep the heartwarming moment going, joking, "I think this should be our permanent morning boost, we'll just keep referring back."

Guthrie told Entertainment Tonight recently of working from home, "We're all getting a lot of time together, which is actually really great. But also I feel like our kids really need us right now — whatever age they are — whether they seem like it or not. They know and they sense, even little ones like ours."