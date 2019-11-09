‘The Masked Singer’: What Celebrities Have Been Revealed so Far?

The Masked Singer has been a surprise hit for FOX in 2019. Season one flew under the radar at first despite its Korean origins, but soon became a social media darling that people couldn’t help but peek at.

Who is under the mask? What celebrities would get in front of an audience to perform like this? Who thought this combination of pageantry and celebrity worship would work?

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the end, it is a big winner and is already set to come back for a third season in early 2020. The second season is still going strong despite a short delay thanks to the World Series but the latest episode saw two masked performers take off their disguises to reveal their true identity.

To this point, we’ve had seven total celebs remove their masks and surprise not only the judges but also the audience at home.

There are still seven celebrities left to reveal themselves in the coming weeks but here is a fine refresher on who has been unmasked and sent off of the show.

While the current revelations proved to be quite the surprise, what’s to come might end up being the biggest shockers yet.

Johnny Weir

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir actually became the first to get eliminated in season two. His time as the egg was shortlived on the reality contest, but his smile really tells the story about what the competition means to the celebs.

Ninja

The second name to drop in the two-hour premiere was video game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, likely the least known of the group for the general audiences. But for the kids at home who followed him from Twitch to Mixer earlier this year.

Laila Ali

Laila Ali, daughter of boxer Muhammad Ali, was the third to be eliminated on this season of The Masked Singer. She removed her panda mask to the surprise of many, with Ali noting it was her first time suffering a true loss after the elimination.

“This is the first time I’ve ever lost something like this, so my heart, yeah … It was very humbling, but it’s been fun.”

Dr. Drew

Dr. Drew might’ve been the biggest surprise to this point. Not only did he reveal he had some powerful singing chops, he also discovered his own health issue through his performance before it got worse. That’s a win-win.

“I recommend it highly,” Pinsky told PEOPLE about doing the show. “It was fun. It was a stretch. I didn’t know I could do it, but it was an expanding experience.”

Paul Shaffer

Paul Shaffer was actually a solid guess for some viewers. He was one of the names mentioned among his friend Martin Short, but his former TV partner David Letterman knew exactly who it was before he was eliminated. He still felt his time on the show was positive according to PEOPLE.

“It gave me a chance to try songs that I never would’ve thought I could pull off in real life,” Shaffer said after his unmasking. “And then you say, ‘Hey, I’ll give it a shot. Nobody can see me anyway.’”

Sherri Shepherd

The View and 30 Rock alum Sherri Shepherd was the first to be eliminated on the latest episode. Her role as The Penguin was actually at the insistence of her son according to PEOPLE.

“My son Jeffrey said, ‘Mommy, you should do this!’” Shepherd said. “And I said, ‘I’m scared.’ And he goes, ‘You should just do it scared.’ So I did!”

Raven-Symone

Raven-Symone was the latest to be unmasked on the show, revealing her role as The Black Widow on the reality contest. She performed Cher’s “Believe” before being unmasked and revealed what spurred her to join the show according to PEOPLE.

“I’ve been in the music industry and the industry for a really long time and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, it would be awesome if I don’t have to see anybody, they can’t see me, I can be the person I am in the mirror.’”

Season One

Season one set the bar for the type of celebrities we could see on this show. A mixture from across the different entertainment realms, including the NFL and former wide receiver Antonio Brown. The rundown is below and hopefully will be fun to compare to the full set of season two performers.

T-Pain – Monster

Donny Osmond – Peacock

Gladys Knight – Bee

Joey Fatone – The Rabbit

Rumer Willis – The Lion

La Toya Jackson – The Alien

Ricki Lake – The Raven

Tori Spelling – The Unicorn

Margaret Cho – The Poodle

Terry Bradshaw – The Deer

Tommy Chong – Pineapple

Antonio Brown – Hippo