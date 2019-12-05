‘The Masked Singer’ Latest Celebrity Reveal Unmasked a Member of Destiny’s Child

The Masked Singer Season 2 revealed a new celebrity on the road to the finale. The latest episode of the Fox hit reality competition series featured new dazzling performances and face-offs before showing its latest celebrity reveal. The Butterfly ended up in the bottom of the performers this week, and revealed herself to be Michelle Williams.

The episode featured a face-off matches pitting Butterfly vs. Fox, and Thingamajig vs. Tree. The face-off led to the smackdown match, where the bottom two performers sing together once again to remain in the competition. The hour also featured the return of guest judge Joel McHale.

The Butterfly was the first performer to give new clues to her identity. She commented on being intimidated to make it down to this part of the competition.

“I’m used to hearing the stage with giants, only here I can see myself becoming something stronger than I ever was before,” she said in her intro package. “This metamorphosis has allowed me to tackle some of my biggest insecurities.”

“If you want my future forget my past, I’m done apologizing who I was. tonight I’m stepping into the ring and showing who I’ve become,” she added. She then dazzled the stage with a performance of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The judges were amazed by Butterly’s performance. Jenny McCarthy shared her guess and said it was Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child. Robin Thicke guessed Leona Lewis and singer Monica. Ken Jeong guessed Scandal and American Son star Kerry Washington.

The Fox performed next with a cover of Chris Stapleton “Tennessee Whiskey.” He said in his introduction package that the judges were closing in on his identity, so he had to get clever if he wanted to keep going forward in the season. He also made the judges freak out after saying he is friends with some of them, and they cannot tell who he is yet.

“With this mask on, I finally see myself the way you do. A real blue superhero,” he said while the video showed him playing the piano and talking to a younger fox, as men dressed in all white body suits run around them. “No more fancy dance moves just my voice alone.”

Thicke maintained his guess of Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean. Jeong had an elaborate theory to keep his guess of Jamie Foxx. McCarthy highlighted her clue about being a father, and guessed Taye Diggs, though she doubted because of his voice. The Fox was named the winner of the first face-off.

Thingamajig and Tree faced off next. The flirty first performer covered Michael Bublé “Haven’t Met You Yet” as he continued to flirt with Scherzinger. The Tree dazzled with her performances of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The face-off resulted with Tree as the winner.

The smackdown then featured Butterfly and Thingamajig singing for their spot in the competition.