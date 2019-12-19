‘The Masked Singer’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

As The Masked Singer wraps up its second season during tonight’s finale, fans are eager to find out who is behind what mask! It’s now down to Flamingo, Rottweiler and Fox who have the judges and fans more confused than ever, despite the few guesses that have been thrown around. The popular singing competition can be viewed on the FOX network at 8 p.m. ET via cable subscription or you can plug in your information into the FOX NOW app.

If you don’t have cable, the popular show can also be viewed on streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live, Sling TV. If you don’t have Hulu + Live, you can still view it on Hulu the next day. If you have fuboTV, it can be viewed their as well. If you don’t have a subscription to a streaming service that allows live television to be viewed, you can try them out for free at first, but it varies how long that trial lasts from one service to the next.

Last episode, Thingamajig and Leopard went home revealing Indiana Pacers, Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig and Seal as Leopard. Fans were stunned when Thingamajig went home after his show-stopping performances. As for tonight, Nicole Scherzinger, who’s been a judge both seasons, gets super emotional after hearing Fox’s confession about not being happy, although he’s been blessed to make a lot of other people happy.

“This is all I’ve done my whole life. And I’ve been able to be blessed enough to make a lot of people happy,” the Fox started to explain. “But I haven’t always been happy myself. It’s taken me all this time to find my joy again, wearing a mask, and having no preconceived notions from anyone about what I can do.”

He ended with a heartfelt message by saying, “I just want to thank the show for making me one happy Fox.”

Scherzinger stood up and started shouting, “We love you! We love you!”

As for guesses, there’s a lot of talk of the Fox either being Wayne Brady or Jamie Foxx. The judges feel Flamingo might be former Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and that Rottweiler might be Chris Daughtry.

So far, celebrities like Kelly Osbourne, Raven-Symoné , Patti LaBelle, Dr. Drew, Johnny Weir, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Laila Ali, Paul Shaffer, Sherri Shepherd, Michelle Williams and Ana Gasteyer have all been unmasked. Their secrecy was taken to a new level this season after last season ended up being a little too easy for some fans to figure out. This time around, clues were even harder to guess for the crowd, judges and viewers.

The Masked Singer airs tonight on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.