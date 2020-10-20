'The Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Spotted Wearing Diamond Ring

✖

Clare Crawley has The Bachelorette fans on high alert after the ABC leading lady was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in new photos obtained by Page Six Monday. Amid reports that Crawley exits her season early after falling in love with one of her suitors, making way for Tayshia Adams to take over as the second Bachelorette of the season, the 39-year-old hair stylist's left hand was hard to miss as she took a stroll in a casual chic outfit Monday.

It's unlikely the ring is any clue as to her relationship status, however, as Crawley had previously revealed she wears a diamond ring on her left hand as a reminder to always put her love for herself first. "I got myself a ring a while ago for my ring finger because I wanted to signify like this is for love, right? I wanted to signify self-love first above everything always," she told former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on Bachelor Happy Hour earlier this month. The ring, she continued, is something "that nobody can ever take away" from her, regardless of any relationship she might be in. "I will never ask anything of a man that I can’t get for myself," she attested.

Following the photos surfacing Monday, Crawley once again addressed her ring, explaining on Instagram, "The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me."

Crawley, who first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, began her own search for love last week on The Bachelorette's season premiere. Right off the bat as she met the men vying for her heart, Crawley was struck by Dale Moss, a 32-year-old former football player turned model, turning to the camera after their first meeting and declaring, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking." Moss clearly had similar feelings, sharing a photo of that moment to his Instagram with the simple caption, "I felt that."