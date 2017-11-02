‘The Bachelor’ Finally Gets Official Season Premiere Date

The Bachelor has an official season premiere date!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the long-running dating show will return to ABC on Monday, Jan. 1, according to ABC. Like normal, it will air at 8 p.m. EST.

Fans of Bachelor Nation will recognize this season’s Bachelor from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, where the race car driver was known for kissing up against walls.

When 35-year-old Luyendyk was first announced, the general consensus among fans was disappointment, as many wanted Rachel Lindsay’s runner up Peter Kraus to star in this season.

Kraus did reveal he was asked about the position, but ultimately said no because he wasn’t sure he could guarantee a proposal.

“As far as proposal, yeah I’m worried that at the end of it I wouldn’t necessarily be able to, but it’s not that I don’t want to,” Kraus told Us Weekly. “This is kind of part of my thought process, if i did get to the end and I do really, truly like somebody but for some reason I can’t just say this is for sure that person, I don’t want it to be the same outcome again. People are forgiving once. I don’t know if they’re forgiving twice.”