'Teen Mom OG' Star Tyler Baltierra Says He’s ‘Miserable’ in Marriage to Catelynn Lowell

Catelynn Lowell may have worked through a lot of her trauma in mental health treatment, but the Teen Mom OG star now has an unhappy marriage with husband Tyler Baltierra to tend to.

Lowell first checked herself into treatment in November 2017 after experiencing suicidal thoughts following a miscarriage with her and Baltierra's child. In this season of Teen Mom OG, Baltierra has revealed that being left to be a single parent for 3-year-old daughter Nova has left him with compassion fatigue when it comes to his wife.

In Monday's episode of the MTV series, the two were preparing for a segment with Dr. Oz, when Lowell revealed she was hoping that her time in treatment would help her from being triggered by the traumatic events in her past. When Dr. Mike Dow told the reality personality he was proud of her for opening up about her mental health issues to help eliminate the stigma against people who are suffering, Lowell admitted she was having trouble staying away from people who weren't understanding her situation.

"I cant even go on Twitter right now," she said. "People are ruthless, they think that I'm just running away from my problems or not wanting to be a mom. I'm not running away from my problems, I was fixing my problems and trying to get better so I could be a better mom."

And while Baltierra told his wife to her face that he wanted her to take better stock of the influence her time in rehab took on him and his mental health, behind the scenes the MTV personality was suffering more in his marriage than he let on.

"I'm gonna be really very honest. I feel like I'm not too happy right now. I'm identifying that I feel pretty miserable," he told his friends of his ongoing relationship. "When does it ever turn around though, where you know what, Cate, I need you to actually do this for me? When is it ever 50/50?"

He continued: "I'm saying this is what I need. If you can meet those needs, awesome. If you can't, let me know. I don't want to waste any time. Let me get out of here. Marriage is a b—."

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV