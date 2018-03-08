‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Ryan Edwards Reportedly in Rehab After Failing Drug Test

Teen Mom OG personality Ryan Edwards is reportedly doing another stint in rehab.

Ryan Edwards, the Teen Mom OG star who shares son Bentley with Maci Bookout, has reportedly checked in to rehab. A redditor with “inside information” has stated that Edwards checked himself into FOCUS Recovery after failing a recent drugstore and having his visitation rights with his son revoked.

“Turns out [Ryan] failed a court-ordered drug test for meth and various types of pills last Friday morning (March 2) thus getting his visitation with Bentley denied,” the insider wrote according to In Touch Weekly. “He actually tried to use synthetic urine to pass the drug test but got caught when he dropped and busted the urine on the floor. Saturday morning he checked himself into FOCUS Recovery, which is a rehab that MTV is footing the bill for.”

The source goes on to claim that his wife Mackenzie Standifer, who he married for a second time during a Nov. 18 episode of the popular MTV reality series, is attempting to keep Edwards’ time in rehab quiet by claiming that he is actually enrolled in trucking classes.

Standifer is denying the claims, though, and setting the record straight.

“It’s not true at all. He’s right here next to me. It’s disgusting to say something that has absolutely no merit. If Ryan failed a court-ordered drug test he would be in jail,” Standifer told Radar Online, adding that Edwards attended the Teen Mom OG reunion filming on March 3.

The 30-year-old’s addiction to heroin and other drugs has been a major plot point in the show, especially after he nearly passed out while driving to his own wedding last season. The scene, which was so disturbing that it prompted the show to flash warnings of “disturbing scenes,” showed Edwards nodding in an out of consciousness as he was driving, clearly under the influence.

This season, however, Edwards returned from a 30-day drug rehab program only 21 days after Standifer revealed he had been spending as much as $10,000 a week on drugs.

Rumors that he may be in rehab comes after he previously refused to take a drug test at the request of Bookout, drawing suspicion from fans. Edwards even once admitted to a friend that he was still experiencing withdrawal symptoms despite having saying that he had completed a detox program.