‘Teen Mom OG’: Dakota Meyer Slams ‘Life-Sentence Prison’ Marriage to Bristol Palin

Dakota Meyer is definitely not mourning the end of his marriage to Bristol Palin. The Teen Mom OG dad compared the marriage to his ex to prison in Monday’s episode of the MTV series.

The couple agreed to end their marriage in last week’s episode, after Meyer’s anxiety stemming from his PTSD diagnosis put a strain on the two’s relationship. In Monday’s episode, the two were working out trying to co-parent daughters Sailor and Atlee while Palin also juggled son with ex Levi Johnston, 9-year-old Tripp’s role on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. (Tripp was eliminated in night one of the ABC dance competition.)

The couple admitted they had not communicated, except through their lawyers, since they decided to call their relationship off. So when Meyer called Palin to see what her schedule was in the upcoming days, she got defensive.

“I know my lawyer sent you something the other day about, you know, please don’t touch my stuff,” she said. “As soon as I find a new house, I’m be gone like the wind. There’s no need for us to fight. There’s no need for us to have bad blood between us. It’s all gonna be good. I’ll be there. I’m a great mom. I’ll continue to be a great mom.”

Meyer told producers after the tense phone call that he sensed Bristol’s mom, former vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was egging her daughter on.

“You get in these conversations and it’s a rabbit hole,” he said. “I have no doubt that her mom is sitting right there next to her stoking that fire.”

Later, things exploded when Meyer moved his ex’s things in their joint home, despite her expressly asking him not to.

“I’ll take the master because I’m not moving. I took her bed out of the master and I put in in there. I set everything up for her, I organized everything and laid it all out for her,” he explained. “Not just for me, I want her to have her own space. It’s hard enough to live in the same house as somebody that you’re divorcing.”

He told a producer that he felt the happiest he had been in years, saying he was “like the most relieved, the least amount of stress, like, what someone would feel like if they got out of a life-sentence prison.”

When Bristol returned home to her things having been moved around and Meyer having left, she broke down.

“I don’t blame him for not wanting to be around me, but I think it’s complete BS that my stuff is moved. I’m just disappointed,” she said. “In our divorce, I didn’t ask for anything. All I asked for was the money I put into this house, to have that back. Even with all the furniture, I bought everything in this house. I’m not going to be petty … that to me is just petty.”

