‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Has Thoughts on Jenelle Evans’ Restraining Order Against David Eason

Farrah Abraham is weighing in on the legal battle that her fellow Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is in with her estranged husband David Eason. Evans was recently granted a temporary restraining order against Eason after leaving him at the end of last month. Abraham says that order will never become permanent.

“I mean, the last time I saw them they were together,” Abraham told Too Fab. “If there is abuse in those things there are helplines for women, there are many other things that is for that. I think that the whole situation is tricky because when you live with someone, you have babies with them, getting restraining orders are not likely,” she continued. “I just know that from getting restraining orders on exes… and I don’t even have babies with them. It’s just relationships.”

Evans announced in an Instagram post on Oct. 31 that she is leaving Eason after two years of marriage. “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” she wrote in the post. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Aside from the restraining order, Evans is also reportedly seeking full custody of the two-year-old daughter that the couple shares.

“Our sources say Jenelle doesn’t intend to keep Ensley away from David. We’re told she acknowledges he’s a good dad and loves his daughter, so she wants them to have contact,” TMZ reported earlier this month.

Evans has been completely silent on social media since announcing the separation, although this weekend she seemed to secretly return to Instagram by posting photos on her daughter’s account.