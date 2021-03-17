'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Disagreements With Family Over Presidential Election

✖

Politics was a major topic of discussion on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG. More specifically, it was a talking point between Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and their family members. While Lowell and Baltierra shared that they were supporting Joe Biden's bid for the presidency, many of their family members support former President Donald Trump.

At the top of the episode, Lowell explained that the 2020 presidential election was coming up (as this season of Teen Mom OG was filmed months prior) and that it was an important one for them given that they reside in the battleground state of Michigan. She explained that her and Baltierra's views don't necessarily line up with certain members of their families. The couple then went over to visit Baltierra's mom, Kimberly, who vocalized her support for Trump to them. Kimberly said that she liked what the president stood for and that she would be pleased to see him in office for four more years. Baltierra and Lowell disagreed, as they said that they want someone in the White House who aligns more with their own values.

Later in the episode, Lowell took her daughter, Nova, on a camping trip with Kimberly and her husband, Bill. Kimberly and Bill soon took notice of Lowell's attire, as she was wearing a shirt that read "Black Lives Matter." When Bill, who was wearing a Trump hat, questioned why she was wearing the shirt, the reality star simply replied that she was wearing it in order to support the cause. When she returned to her home, Lowell explained that how the camping trip took place and, of course, the fact that politics was discussed. Baltierra, in turn, became fired up over the subject. Both he and Lowell noted that they are some of the only liberal members in their family, which makes the election topic all the more difficult to discuss with their loved ones.

By the end of the episode, Lowell and Baltierra cast their votes for the first time. They took their two daughters, Nova and Vaeda, along with them so that they could see their parents engaging in the civic process. Lowell explained to her eldest daughter, Nova, that she and Baltierra voted for Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who ended up winning the election. She told her daughter that it was a big moment for them, especially considering that a woman has never held the office of the vice president before.