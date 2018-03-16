Why Pregnant Amber Portwood Keeps Her Finances Away From Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood has kept her finances “completely separate” from boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s, admitting she learned the hard way not to mix love and money.

The Teen Mom OG personality has previously claimed that her ex Matt Baier, 46, stole thousands of dollars from her, which was a main source of tension — alongside his infidelity — in their failed relationship.

Since moving on last fall with Andrew Glennon, with whom she is expecting a baby boy, she said she won’t make the same mistake.

“With Matt, we had joint accounts, businesses together, things like that, and I’ve learned my lesson,” she told Us Weekly. “My money is my money, and when we’re together, we can help each other and be there for each other and take care of this child.”

“But you know, Andrew is really good at knowing that we both have boundaries in certain things,” the 27-year-old added of her new relationship.

Rather than worry about Portwood’s reservations, Glennon admires his girlfriend’s ability to support herself.

“He’s just happy to be with a woman that’s able to take care of herself, even though he wants to take care of me,” she said, adding that he’s been “in the cinematography business for a while.” Glennon worked on the crew for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, where they met while she was appearing as on-air talent.

While Portwood and Glennon are expecting their first child together in May, she also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex-fiance Gary Shirley.

The reality TV personality said that she has removed a major source of drama in her life by calling it quits with Baier, but she does hope she and Glennon can have a cordial relationship with Shirley and his new wife, Kristina Anderson.

“Everybody just needs to kind of blend together and stop the back and forth. That’s a personal goal,” she said. “I have a really calm, chill life and you know, I’m happy for the first time, genuinely.”

“As as long as everybody knows that and my fans know that I absolutely adore them and they stick by my side, we’ll get through everything together. That’s all that really matters to me because Teen Mom is the franchise that we built together and I absolutely adore everybody that’s a part of my life.”

Portwood first appeared on MTV during an episode of 16 & Pregnant in 2009, and has been a series regular in Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG, which is currently in its seventh season.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.