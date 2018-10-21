‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reunites With Mother Barbara at Son Jace’s Soccer Game

Teen Mom 2 personality Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara, have one of the most notorious feuds in reality TV, but things seem to be looking up for the pair.

After recently posing for a photo together, the two recently reunited again to watch Evans’ son Jace play soccer.

Evans’ husband, David Eason, posted a photo of the pair on Instagram Saturday morning showing they were putting their bad feelings aside.

Evans is seen wearing a black top and smiling, and Barbara is to her right in a blue shirt, multi-colored pants and black sunglasses.

Eason originally posted the photo in his Instagram Story, but he later uploaded it again as its own post. In the caption, the proud stepfather applauded Jace’s soccer skills and his wife and mother-in-law’s newfound friendship.

“We are all so proud of Jace, he is a magnificent soccer player!” Eason wrote. “I’m also very proud of Jenelle and Barb for working together and getting along so well!”

The photo has been liked more than 16,000 times since it was posted, but comments have been disabled.

While it is nice to see the mother-daughter duo talking to each other again, one might question Eason’s motives for posting the photo. The Teen Mom 2 family has been trying to deflect discussion of their recent assault scandal all week.

On Oct. 13, Evans called 911 and claimed that Eason had assaulted her outside their home. She alleged that he had pinned her down on the ground and possibly caused her an injury to her collarbone or arm.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said in the 911 audio. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm. … All I know is that my collarbone hurts so bad.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Evans’ home in response to the alleged assault, which Evans implied occurred while Eason was drunk. Evans did not file a police report regarding the incident and opted to be transported to a hospital in a private vehicle as opposed to an ambulance.

In a statements made after the incident, both Evans and Eason have tried to downplay the alleged assault.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” Evans told E! News on Friday. “Everything is great…We are totally fine.”

Eason wrote on Instagram, “We have never been happier, thanks for asking!”