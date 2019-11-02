‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Ready to Welcome Jenelle Evans Back to Show Following David Eason Divorce

Briana DeJesus has Jenelle Evans in her thoughts following the end of her former co-star’s marriage. Evans shocked Teen Mom fans when she revealed Thursday she had left her husband of two years and filed “paperwork” being the dissolution of their union. DeJesus spoke out about the shocking news in a new interview, cheering Evans for her decision to leave Eason.

“I’m happy to hear the news that Jenelle has filed for divorce,” DeJesus told Radar. “I know how much she was going through with David back when we were friends, so I’m just glad she’s doing what is best for her and her children.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amid rumors that Evans ended her marriage to open the possibility of a return to the series, DeJesus recalled how the pair used to film together for the MTV series. She also said she would be happy to have her back on the show.

“I always enjoyed my time with her and am just relieved and happy to hear she’s doing what is best for her and her children,” she said.

“She stopped talking to me a while back, but I’m open to talking to her again,” she added.

Evans revealed the news she and the kids had left Eason Thursday with a lengthy statement released to her Instagram.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

A source told the outlet that the couple’s financial situation after she was fired from Teen Mom 2 was the main reason for the end of their marriage.

“It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’” the insider said. “So, she decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again.”

There has been no official announcement about if Evans will return to reality television after the separation. Eason has also not commented publicly.