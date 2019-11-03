‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses Engagement Rumors

In a candid interview with the Domenick Nati Show on Friday, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry weighed in on several topics within the MTV franchise, including her co-star, Jenelle Evans’ recent split from husband, David Eason. While Lowry opened up about Evans and series alum, Farrah Abraham, the 27-year-old also broke down rumors surrounding her relationship status of a possible engagement for the young mother-of-three.

“I’m not engaged. I’m not engaged at all,” Lowry laughed while responding to Nati. “Not even a little bit, so yeah, no weddings for me anytime soon.”

When asked if she would have another child, she admitted she has never hidden her desire for more kids, but isn’t thinking that right now. “I think that 2020 is for Kail to focus on Kail, and get everything in order before having more kids,” she said.

The Teen Mom 2 star has made it clear where her priorities lie after one of her followers tweeted at her last month that they had a dream she was “pregnant with another boy.” While she teased the fan that it was “a girl,” Lowry admitted that she would not have any more babies until there was a ring on her finger.

Lowry was previously married to ex Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares 5-year-old Lincoln. She went on to having a serious long-term relationship with Jo Rivera, the father of 9-year-old son Isaac, prior to that. Most recently, the Hustle and Heart author was involved on and off with Chris Lopez, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Lux.

Despite her complex history with men, Lowry is seemingly focused on marriage as of late, tweeting this past season that she was “ready to be a wife & be [with] [her] best friend forever.”

Talking to Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley about the issue in a recent episode, Lowry admitted of a possible second marriage, “I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks. Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony.”

While building her own family is definitely on hold as of now, Lowry revealed she would be on board to be a gestational surrogate for someone else. “I’ve definitely said that I would do it in the past,” she confessed. “That’s definitely something that I’ve said. But again, it’s like where do you even start? How do you know if it’s the right decision? Like how do I know? How do you know when you’re done having your own children if the option is still there? I think I could be a surrogate. I want to complete my own family first, but I definitely would do it.”

Photo credit: Getty Images