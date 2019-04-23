‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Prevented From Filming by Husband David Eason After Kailyn Lowry Threat

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason cracked down on Teen Mom 2 filming after a drunken Instagram Live with mom Barbara got her in hot water.

Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show began with a title card revealing that Eason, fired in 2018 after going on a homophobic rant, told production he would show up to every scheduled shoot with his wife, making the only way producers could film with her via FaceTime.

Evans told her producer that after her mom joked that they should “get lit and go kill [co-star Kailyn Lowry]” while on Instagram Live during a girls’ trip, both women had been taking a ton of heat online for their words.

“I feel bad for her because I knew she was joking around, but she was still gonna get a lot of s— for it,” Evans said of her mom. “My mom doesn’t ever deal with that.”

Things escalated even further when Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood took to Twitter to accuse Eason of being unwell mentally, urging Evans to get out of what she thought was an abusive relationship.

“I don’t know why Amber’s getting involved when she’s on a different show,” she told her producer. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

“I haven’t even talked to her on a personal level about anything pertaining to my life and my marriage,” she added. “I think it’s ridiculous she can’t reach out to me privately about it, and it shows me the kind of person you are, so I mean, I don’t know how I could ever trust her again.”

Following her chat with production, Evans was triggered even more when Portwood took to Instagram Live to call Eason a “f—ing loser” and “homophobic.”

“You need to get the f— out of that relationship straight up,” Portwood said. “You’re the one with all the money, all the power, he’s a f—ing b—.”

Evans fired back with a message of her own on Instagram, calling out the MTV personality for saying things about her relationship publicly instead of reaching out to her privately.

“We don’t talk about how [boyfriend Andrew Glennon] is the one always touching your child, not you and your episodes, but I don’t say that s—,” she snapped back. “You’re the one who went to jail for domestic violence, but you’re sitting here pointing fingers at my husband? …Shut the f— up about my family and leave them alone!”

Meanwhile, Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith, with whom she is currently embroiled in a custody battle over their 4-year-old son Kaiser, saw the back-and-forth as evidence she shouldn’t have custody of her children at this moment.

“With her behavior online, her lashing out, her choice of language, her profanity, I don’t think it’s a stable environment,” he said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Credit: C Flanigan