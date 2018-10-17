‘Teen Mom 2’ Shows What Really Went Down in Miami Between Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus

Ever since Javi Marroquin traveled down to Miami to care for ex Briana DeJesus after her surgery, only to leave almost immediately, citing “drama”, Teen Mom 2 fans have been waiting to see what went down on the clearly ill-advised trip.

In Monday’s episode of the MTV series, viewers finally got to see everything play out. DeJesus was shocked to see Marroquin in the Florida city just weeks after they had ended their relationship following a failed proposal, and let him know that his “grand gesture” didn’t mean much after he had talked about their breakup on ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s podcast.

While Marroquin apologized for talking about her on the podcast, trying to justify his actions saying he was “praising” DeJesus, she said the betrayal of trust was more than enough to make her angry.

“I don’t know why you went on there, and you’re the one who hit her up, she didn’t hit you up about it,” she told him.

He hit back saying he was upset to see that her ex, Devoin Austin, was down in Miami caring for her, saying, “It should have been me.”

This set DeJesus off. “He’s taking care of me because you went on a podcast!” she retorted. “I don’t have feelings for this guy at all. We’re friends and we’ve been friends for a very, very, very long time. But then you come at me sideways for hitting up someone from my past to come take care of me when we were broken up, and then you run to your ex just as fast, which is not OK”

Marroquin continued, saying his travel should “prove” to her that he’s interested in repairing their relationship, adding, “I just feel like I’m doing a lot of fighting for whatever it is that’s left, and I’m not getting anything in return.”

But he accidentally let it slip that he was talking to another girl at the same time, possibly his currently pregnant girlfriend Lauren Comeau, who promised to move to him in Delaware to “give it a try.”

Having been proposed to just weeks prior, this clearly set off DeJesus, who stormed off. “He really is a piece of s—,” she told a friend.

Marroquin and Comeau announced they were expecting their first child together in May, revealing Monday that the little one would be a boy. Marroquin also shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

