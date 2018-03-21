Briana DeJesus Claims Javi Marroquin Tried to Reconcile With Kailyn Lowry Behind Her Back

Briana DeJesus is coming for her Teen Mom 2 ex Javi Marroquin, saying he was secretly trying to get back with his ex-wife and castmate Kailyn Lowry while the two were together.

Marroquin, who revealed last week that he was dating ex Lauren Comeau, split with DeJesus in January after confirming the two were dating in October, but the 23-year-old revealed to Radar Tuesday that he was talking to his ex-wife, with whom he shares 4-year-old son Lincoln, behind her back.

“I had no idea,” DeJesus told the publication. “[Lowry] would hit me up and say ‘Javi is lying to you,’ she always said Javi was such a liar, I never understand what that meant.”

DeJesus said being in a relationship with Marroquin was “stressful,” and she was happy to no longer be with him.

“Javi needs somebody at all times. If he’s not with somebody he’s going to find somebody. I’m not going to fall into that trap,” she said.

After a mommy makeover courtesy of plastic surgeon Dr. Miami, the MTV star said she had moved on from her ex and was waiting for the Teen Mom 2 reunion show.

“I don’t even really give a s— anymore,” she said. “Now that I look back on it. He was only with me to be on TV. Just to get more camera time.”

She continued: “If he was playing both sides of the fence it will definitely come out at the reunion. He has to get put in his place. I’m excited now.”

Lowry is also apparently done with Marroquin’s shenanigans.

At the beginning of March, the 25-year-old told Radar about possibly getting back together with his ex-wife, “We have our own private discussions just me and her. But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening. We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

But days later Lowry shut down hope of a reunion.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bulls—,” the reality personality tweeted, later explaining to a fan, “He moves too funny for me.”

When a fan wrote, “This broke my heart,” Lowry replied, “He did it. Not me.”

A few hours later, she later cryptically asked on Twitter, “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?”

She added, “If you have a child [with] someone [I don’t care] how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent.”

All we can say is that we can’t wait for this upcoming season’s reunion.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @_brianadejesus