‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’: Unlikely Allies Band Together Amid Blindside Tension

Having successfully sent David Wright and Kelley Wentworth to the Edge of Extinction, Survivor castaways Dan “Wardog” DaSilva and Rick Devens found themselves scrambling to save their own skin in an unlikely alliance.

After Wentworth’s blindside last week, Wednesday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show galvanized former nemeses Devens and Wardog as the strong competitors tried to shield each other from the massive targets on their back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m out for blood,” Wardog’s former ally Lauren O’Connell said of being left out of and betrayed by Wentworth’s blindside, with Gavin Whitson adding, “Wardog’s just barking out orders, you know? Wardog talked to me like a dog — I ain’t having that.”

Plotting a possible coup to take down Wardog alongside Ron Clark, Victoria Baamonde, Aurora McCreary and Julie Rosenberg, Gavin continued, “You can’t just be barking out orders 24/7 and have people want to work with you!”

But while the tribe appeared to be one-minded the night of the Wentworth vote that Wardog needed to be the next to go, plans began to morph, with many finding Devens even more dangerous to take to the finale.

As chaos swirled around them, the two castaways drew tight together, making up for the majority of the game they spent plotting against one another.

“Wardog has been my nemesis in this game, but now we need each other as a shield,” Devens told the camera. “Because if one of us goes, it’s gonna be a feeding frenzy.”

After Devens pulled out a clutch individual immunity win for the second week in a row, the focus was back on Wardog as the frustrated voting bloc switched back to their original plan.

Ron, meanwhile, was feeling the pressure, taking Devens’ words to heart that he would be the next major target if Wardog or he were to go home — trying to flip Julie and Lauren’s vote to target Aurora.

“There’s a part of it — there’s a point where you have to look around and see who the threats are,” Ron teased before the vote at tribal. “You have to decide when to make a move to remove them from this game.”

In the end, it looks like Ron decided his chances in the game as a target were better than with Wardog at his side, as the tribe easily sent the castaway to the Edge of Extinction. With Wardog out of the running, is Devens the next to go?

Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS