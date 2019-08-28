‘Shark Tank’ Fans Think Kevin O’Leary Died in Fatal Boat Crash, But He Was Not the Victim

Shark Tank fans had a brief scare when it was discovered that Kevin O’Leary was involved in a fatal boat accident over the weekend. A crash involving a small boat owned by the shark struck a larger vessel, with the bigger boat going right over the bow and fatally striking a male passenger in the head. The incident occurred on Lake Joseph.

Details of the tragedy have been a little confusing which is what has caused the uncertainty among fans as to what O’Leary’s role is in this accident. He is alive and has remained cooperative with authorities.

People on social media are trying to figure out whether he was the one driving the small boat, if he was the one who was struck or if he was no where to be seen during the accident.

Did Kevin O’Leary died in the boat accident?? — Chloe, Stream #TEETH (@ChloeAmongMen) August 28, 2019

Kevin O’Leary’s boat was involved in a crash in Ontario, Canada that left one man dead, and a woman critically injured … Doesn’t look good for Kevin from Shark Tank Fame. He may be charged. — George Bliss (@geobliss) August 28, 2019

Kevin O’Leary is probably my favorite person on Shark Tank. I will cry. — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) August 28, 2019

Barring criminal charges, authorities do not plan to release the names of those involved.

The victim was a 64-year-old man from Florida. An injury to a 48-year-old woman also occurred.

There’s going to be an investigation that will attempt to determine what exactly happened on the lake. It’s not known yet whether or not the larger boat had its lights on which would have signaled that it was in the path of the O’Leary-owned boat.

O’Leary hasn’t shared anything on social media since the crash, either.

The Canadian entrepreneur has been a staple on Shark Tank since its inception. O’Leary, along with fellow sharks Barbara Corcoran, Daymond Jones and Robert Herjavec, have been a part of the series since the first season premiered in 2009 on NBC.

The new season is set to return for its 11th season.