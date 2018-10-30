Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Appears on ‘Teen Mom OG’ Despite Quitting

Teen Mom OG had a blast from the past in Monday’s all-new episode when Ryan Edwards‘ wife Mackenzie Standifer appeared on the show, despite having quit the MTV series after last season.

Standifer, then pregnant with the couple’s son Jagger, appeared in a scene with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, while discussing the future of Ryan’s son with Maci Bookout. Standifer said she and Ryan were hoping that 10-year-old Bentley would go to private school, to which Jen and Larry agreed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ryan’s put the money in the education account, so the funding is there for him,” Jen said. “He’s pretty much adamant about him not going to public school.”

Standifer said Ryan was “dead set” on the idea, but put the impetus on Bookout to get things going.

“A friend of mine is the admissions director, but Maci has to be the one to do all the paperwork. She has to be the one to really get it going,” she said.

Standifer and Ryan announced in July that they would be leaving the reality series behind in a statement.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer said. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Her return to stir the pot about private school struck Bookout, who has dealt with Edwards’ addiction and arrest this season, as unnecessary.

“It’s almost like he thinks because you have to pay for it, it’s special,” she told husband Taylor McKinney. “Part of me thinks that, just for the fact that Bentley has grown up in an odd family situation and on TV, public school is better for him [because] he gets exposed to a lot of different walks of life than his. I don’t want Bentley to think he is on a pedestal or belongs on one, being on TV … He just expects when he wants something, at Jen and Larry’s, he gets it.”

Bookout and McKinney also worried about Bentley’s siblings, 3-year-old Jade and 2-year-old Maverick, whom would likely follow in the private school path at a hefty cost.

“It’s at least $25,000 a year, and then let’s go ahead and pay the same, if not more, for high school too,” Bookout said. “It’s like paying for eight years of college.”

“It’s ridiculous that we’re having to have this conversation,” McKinney said, prompting Bookout to chime in, “It’s ridiculous.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer