‘Run’s House’ Star Angela Simmons’ Mourns Death of Ex-Fiance

Angela Simmons is mourning the loss of her ex-fiancé and father of her only son, Sutton Tennyson, after he was fatally shot in Atlanta on Saturday.

Simmons, who is the daughter of Run D.M.C.’s Rev. Run, paid tribute to Tennyson on Sunday, just one day after his death, sharing a series of videos and images of Tennyson with their 2-year-old son, Sutton Joseph.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” Simmons captioned a gallery of family images. “I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring [sic] of love everyone. I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

Simmons’ brother, Joseph Simmons, also paid his respects to Tennyson with a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I can’t sit here and lie and say we were close like brothers,” his post began. “What I will say is every time I encountered you we had good conversations and I never personally had an issue with you.”

“NOBODY DESERVES DEATH,” he continued. “I’m posting this post because I just remembered your last words you said to me when I saw you last ‘Hold it down bruh’. I didn’t know I would have to hold it down this way. God works in crazy ways but I’m here to be the man for your son to look up to and call whenever he needs me ! #RIPSutton @angelasimmons I GOT YOU.”

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday and discovered Tennyson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an open garage. Their preliminary investigation found that shots were fired after a conversation with another male escalated.

“Preliminary information indicates the victim had been talking in the driveway with another man, when the conversation escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times,” Officer Jarius Daugherty told Us Weekly. “The death is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit.”

The Growing Up Hip Hop star and Tennyson announced their engagement in April 2016 and welcomed their first child together five months later. In December of 2017, Simmons had announced via an Instagram post that they had split.