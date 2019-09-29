‘Property Brothers’ Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Brother JD Shares Update on His ‘Hidden Illness’

J.D. Scott, the older brother of Property Brothers twins Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, shared an update on his recent health scare in a long social media post published on Sept. 15 to his Facebook and Instagram. The 42-year-old Scott revealed he has been “quite sick” for more than a year because of a “mysterious” illness in a July Instagram post. Thankfully, Scott’s latest update included some good news, as he has a better understanding of the conditions he faces.

“It occurred to me tonight that I hadn’t actually given you an update since first announcing my illness,” Scott began. “On the positive side, I’m still feeling better than I did last year or even the beginning of this one.”

In the Sept. 15 post, Scott said his doctor’s testing found he had a “bad GI infection which has been fixed.”

He also learned through his followers’ comments that he was “exposed to and may have been suffering from fluoroquinolone toxicity (also called ‘Getting Floxed’).”

“This would account for many of my symptoms and the timing is dead on,” he wrote. “P.S. – Avoid ever taking any antibiotics that have ‘flox’ in the name if you can.”

Scott also discovered he has acute mercury poisoning, adding how his “levels are so high the health department got involved.

“We don’t know at this point how it happened but I am being treated for it and that would explain the some of the issues I’ve been having as well,” he wrote. “So at the end of the day, we have a lot more clarity on what was going on and how to tackle it. I’ve stuck to the diet which limits (almost to zero) gluten, sugar, soy and dairy. I have so many other things I have to take daily for this treatment but I am so grateful to finally have some real answers and direction.”

Later in Scott’s post, he took advantage of his platform to slam someone who dared to think he was not actually sick.

“All I can say to that is ‘why’? How can you dare to think you know what someone is going through on the inside?” Scott wrote. “What possible benefit do I get to pretending I’m fighting off this horrible illness and experience? It costs me most of what I have to treat it. For attention? I already had my presence on social media except now it’s harder for me to create content.”

Scott later wrote, “So for any person out there who thinks someone might be faking a long term sickness (hidden illness), look deep within yourself and really ask why. My life was so wonderful before this began and all I want is to get back to that place.”

In the end, Scott thanked his doctor and fans for their support. He also thanked fiancee, Annalee Belle, “who powers through everything to get [him] better.”

Scott told his fans he was sick with a mysterious condition for more than a year in an Instagram video he shared on July 8, with Belle sitting by his side. Scott said he was rushed to the hospital in May because “things got really bad” and he “thought I was dying, actually.”

Scott and Belle, a makeup artist, announced their engagement in November. Scott is an actor and has appeared in several episodes of his brothers’ HGTV shows.

