Chris Harrison Updates ‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Condition After Hospitalization

Peter Weber, the star of the next season of The Bachelor, suffered a “freak accident” while filming the show in Costa Rica on Tuesday. But Chris Harrison, the show’s host, is assuring fans that Weber will be alright. The pilot was playing a round of golf he tripped and cut his head. The injury required emergency surgery and 22 stitches to close up the wound.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” a source told Radar Online. Another insider said that he was “pulling through,” but that “everyone is worried about production […] all the women were flying in for a filming today.”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Harrison wrote, “He got a cut on his head. He did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber was a contestant on The Bachelorette, vying for Hannah Brown’s affection. He was selected as the next Bachelor on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I feel so grateful right now, to have this opportunity in front of me. This is crazy. This is life-changing,” he said at the time. “My entire life I’ve looked forward to finding my girl, that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with… I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

He previously described the perfect type of woman he’s hoping to meet on the show.

“It sounds cliché but that girl is my best friend,” Weber said. “You can wake up every single morning and just, makeup on, no makeup, you are just so madly in love with her and you can’t believe you were lucky enough to find her and spend the rest of your life with her.”

Weber is a 27-year-old Delta Airlines pilot from California who apparently still lives with his parents. He finished second runner-up in the last season of The Bachelorette.