‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Reveals Raw Vegetable Diet Keeping Her Family Healthy During Coronavirus Pandemic

Nadya Suleman, better known as “The Octomom,” revealed her family’s healthy diet choices amid the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a photo from the grocery store on Instagram this weekend, explaining that she is feeding her children raw vegetables as much as possible, believing it will boost their immune systems. She advised her followers to do the same.

“Calyssa caught me off guard while immersed in MY kind of shopping… for a plethora of plants,” Suleman wrote in her Instagram post on Friday. It showed her wearing gloves, a surgical mask and a wide-brimmed hat turned down to cover most of her face as she picked through the produce section of a grocery store. Suleman held an armful of vegetables as she turned back to look at the camera. She argued that feeding fresh vetables to children is the best thing parents can do right now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many followers agreed with Suleman, while others criticized her for speaking too authoritatively during this unprecedented health crisis. With COVID-19 sweeping the world, many people are finding it in poor taste to share generalized health advice, especially if it does not come directly from a doctor.

Still, the advice to eat a healthier diet is hard to argue with, and many people are looking for ways to boost their general health. According to a report by The BBC, the U.K. is seeing a sharp rise in vegetable gardens as people look for ways to make their own sustainable food source.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.