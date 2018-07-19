Nikki Bella Admits She’s ‘Growing More Apart’ From John Cena

This season of Total Bellas is currently in full swing, with the latest batch of episodes chronicling Nikki Bella‘s wedding planning and eventual split from John Cena. Sunday’s upcoming episode is the second part of Bella’s bachelorette party in Paris, and a preview clip sees the WWE star admit how she’s been “growing more apart” from her fiancé.

As the group is enjoying tea, Bella’s sister, Brie Bella, asks her what her favorite part of wedding planning has been before her sister-in-law, Lauren Garcia, asks her if Cena has any “must-haves” for their wedding.

“John’s only [wedding demand] was that I show up,” Nikki responded flatly.

“Every little part of this wedding, it’s like, it’s going back,” she added.

When Brie noted that Nikki’s journey to the altar has been a “rollercoaster” and another friend praised Nikki for “finally telling people what you want,” Nikki didn’t seem too enthused to continue to discuss the nuptials.

“Anything that’s wedding-related, it just… I feel like I’m continuing to grow more apart from John and I should be growing closer to him,” she said in a confessional.

“It’s really hard when my girls are saying they love how open and honest I’ve been in my relationship and how much more I’ve been using my voice,” she added. “But I don’t want to ruin anyone’s weekend. They’re all here for me, so even though I’m feeling all these emotions, I just think I want to keep this to myself for a bit longer, as long as I can at least.”

Earlier this month, Nikki used YouTube to update fans on her current relationship status with Cena.

“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get show months after,” she said. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

“We are both working on each other and trying to work on us,” she continued. “We talk every day. He is not only my best friend but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

Bella added that despite it all, she did have hope for the two of them.

“John right now is in China filming a movie. I hate to say perfect timing, but it’s giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future.”

