Nikki Bella Celebrates Cryptic Goal by Dropping Big Money on Bottle of Wine

Nikki Bella has accomplished a huge amount during her career, and it seems the WWE star has hit another milestone.

In a recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old let fans in on a ritual she partakes in, explaining that she uses wine as a reward when she achieves a certain goal.

The accompanying photo sees Bella standing in a wine cellar, gazing at a bottle in her hand.

“Every year there is a certain goal that I set,” she wrote. “When I hit that goal I treat myself to a bottle of Screaming Eagle. Yesterday I accomplished that goal! So today I’ll buy another bottle, set the goal again and then stare at it till I hit it! Super proud!”

She added, “And yes I’m a total wino, I use a nice bottle of vino to motivate me lol.”

A bottle of Screaming Eagle can run into the thousands of dollars, making it a serious reward for the wrestler. While she didn’t share what specific goal she had recently accomplished, Bella certainly has something to be proud of.

The athlete has mostly stayed out of the public eye since announcing her split with John Cena earlier this month, though she did attend the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Paradise Valley, Arizona with her twin sister, Brie Bella, to promote their own wine, Belle Radici.

While Nikki declined to give interviews at the event, Brie spoke with PEOPLE to shed some light on how her sister is doing after the breakup.

“She’s good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason,” Brie said. “She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She’s bigger than that.”

Brie also discussed the fact that Nikki and Cena’s breakup will be documented on the reality show Total Bellas, something she admits she was concerned about.

“I really had to take a step back and allow it and that was really hard on me because it’s my twin. I want to protect her from everything,” she shared. “This has been the hardest season to film for me because all I want to do is protect her and keep everyone away, but this is what we do.”

Brie continued, “I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole. They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com