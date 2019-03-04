Miley Cyrus Remembers ‘The Voice’ Alum Janice Freeman in Emotional Tribute

Two days after the death of Janice Freeman, a contestant on The Voice in 2017, coach Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to mourn the talented 33-year-old.

Cyrus shared a lengthy, emotional caption dedicated to Freeman alongside a photo of the two of them performing together.

“I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated,” Cyrus began. Freeman battled many health issues in her life, including lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome as well as beating cervical cancer. She survived meningococcal meningitis as a teen and kidney failure as a child.

“I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive,, just of you telling me that your [sic] praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy,” Cyrus continued.

She continued, revealing she tried to sign Freeman to a label. “You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to ‘sign,’ was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it,” she said. “No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with [Brandi Carlile] (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend [Ilsey Juber] were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU.”

“Today we lost a legend. Do you hear me. Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel. You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best f—ing singer in the world,” she said.

“What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us….the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you’re my star! I will never give up on you. Ever. I am no longer your coach, I never was…..YOU constantly taught me. You’ve been my coach on how to love, on how to persevere, on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith.”

“You are my world. I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours, Miley,” Cyrus concluded.

Freeman, who made it to the top 11 in season 13 of the NBC singing competition in 2017, died Saturday due to combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, a spokesperson for Freeman’s family said.

“On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn’t breathe properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband,” the representative said. “He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST.”

Cyrus had previously shared a tribute to Freeman in the form of a photo of a rainbow outside her home. “Thank you [Janice Freeman]… for everything. This represents you perfectly,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story.