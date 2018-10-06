Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Returns to Social Media After Prison Sentence Hearing

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino returned to social media with a message to his fans after being sentenced to eight months in prison.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star returned to Instagram Friday night, a few hours after a judge sentenced him to jail time, with a series of photos of himself, his fiancee Lauren Pesce and some of his Jersey Shore co-stars.

“We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support,” Sorrentino wrote on Instagram, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Fans of The Situation flooded the comments section with messages of support.

“Prayers for you Mike, and your beautiful fiancé,” one user wrote.

Another user chose to look at the bright side of his upcoming time in prison: “At least you ate all you wanted. Think of it as a bootcamp and you ll be out quick stay strong.”

“You will get through this!! Your (sic) strong and have a strong woman by your side,” another user commented.

Along with his jail time, the reality star was also sentenced to two years of supervised release. Additionally he was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within the next 30 days.

A couple hours after the sentencing, Sorrentino broke his silence on the news through a statement from his rep to Us Weekly.

“Mike accepts the courts decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence. He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

Sorrentino’s brother, Marc — who as also indicted in 2014 alongside Mike — was sentenced to two years in prison. The pair were indicted for not paying taxes on $8.9 million worth of income between 2010 and 2012.

Prior to the hearing, The Situation opened up to Us Weekly about his legal problems.

“We live our life one day at a time and we’re praying for a positive result,” Sorrentino told the outlet in September. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

Sorrentino was accompanied to the hearing by Pesce, as well as his castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick.