‘Gypsy Sisters’ Star Arrested Again for Coupon Scam

Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley has been arrested again,

The TLC star was arrested Monday in Indiana based on warrants for her arrest out of Tennessee, TMZ reports. She was booked on seven counts of felony criminal simulation after she created fraudulent coupons.

Law enforcement sources said that Stanley attempted to pull off a massive coupon scheme at a Clarksville, Tennessee Toys “R” Us in November. She reportedly attempted to make a $2,412 purchase using seven counterfeit coupons made to seem redeemable for $300 each. The cashier was suspicious of the coupons and called the cops, and Stanley fled the scene.

She is currently being held on $350,000 bail.

It is believed that Stanley is part of an organized theft ring that makes counterfeit coupons, which they then use to buy gift cards to make illegal purchases at a variety of stores. She is linked to similar crimes in at least four other states.

In December, Stanley was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky and booked for theft by deception, criminal possession of forged instrument and unlawful access to a computer after she and her husband used counterfeit coupons to purchase $18,000 worth of items. Both were booked under the same charges and were held on $13,000 bail

In 2014, she and her sister were reportedly arrested for a similar coupon scam at a North Carolina Target, and in 2015 she and her former husband were arrested after an argument led to the death of the reality TV personality’s dog.

According to TMZ, Stanley was found “beat up in the street” after arguing over the rent with her ex-husband Randall Scott Vuncannon.

Stanley told police her husband “went crazy, picked up the dog and slung her across the kitchen as hard as he could.”

They went inside and found a small dog dead in the living room. Vuncannon was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.