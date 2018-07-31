‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Question Mia’s Legal Problems in Exclusive Clip



Mia Bally’s recent legal problems are drawing suspicion from her fellow Married at First Sight couples.

The Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content) personality drew raised eyebrows from fans at the beginning of this season when she was detained on stalking and other charges while attempting to go on a Mexican honeymoon with her new husband Tristan Thompson. Bally has since claimed that the detention was the result of a mistaken identity, and that police let her go once they realized the error.

But when Thompson and Bally didn’t show up in Mexico to enjoy their honeymoon with fellow couples Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana and Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, the four decide to investigate in this an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode.

While grabbing dinner together, the topic of the missing couple comes up, with Martorana posing, “What if something went wrong?”

“Mia and Tristan aren’t here, and obviously we’ve talked about it quite a bit, like OK when are they going to show up,” Bergman tells the cameras. “Now we’ve actually seen Dave and Amber a couple times, and [Thompson and Bally are] just not here. And so it’s starting to get to the point where it’s a little bit weird.”

Martorana decides to call Bally, saying, “I’ve met Mia, she’s a big personality. I feel like she would have even found me by now, so I’m really wondering where they are.”

But once the couples get Bally on the phone, she seems reticent to tell the story, saying only that she was detained temporarily and that she and Thompson won’t be partying it up in Mexico anytime soon.

“I personally just want to stay put and get all this figured out and corrected,” she tells them, adding that Thompson seems “good” amid the drama.

When Bally excuses herself, the couples are more confused than ever as to what is going on.

“It sounded like she didn’t want to really tell us what was going on,” Flaherty tells the camera. “We’re pretty unsure as to what the real details are.”

His wife echoes, “I feel relieved to know Mia and Tristan are fine, but it sounds like a very stressful situation, and I just feel really bad for both of them.”

But what is the truth when it comes to Bally’s brush with the law? Married at First Sight fans will have to tune in to find out.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime