Luke Bryan Jokes Katy Perry Is Pregnant, But She Is Not Amused

Luke Bryan and Katy Perry act like brother and sister on American Idol — so much so that Perry isn’t afraid to tell Bryan to shut up every once in a while.

During Sunday’s American Idol live taping, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer was asked by reporters about meeting Pope Francis last weekend with boyfriend Orlando Bloom. Before she could say much in response, Bryan interjected, “And she’s pregnant!” He added: “I’m just playing!”

Perry didn’t play along with the goof, however, telling reporters that she’ll “have some private conversations with [Bryan] and his manager after this,” as reported by Us Weekly. “The only thing I’m pregnant with is an In-N-Out burger right after this.”

When Bryan tried to interject with another crack, Perry responded, “Don’t talk to me.”

Fellow judge, who often jokes that Perry and Bryan are his own children, shared that their goofy antics are nothing new.

“What you’re experiencing right here is exactly what I hear in between each take,” Richie said. “I’m going, ‘Oh, my God, guys.’”

Bryan later issued a warning to Bloom, who he says he needs to vet before giving his stamp of approval.

“I haven’t met Orlando yet to suss him out, check this guy out,” the country crooner told Access Hollywood. “If he hurts my little sister, I mean, he just thinks all that bow shooting he did on Lord of the Rings … I got some real world bows.”

Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41, met the Pope while at the Vatican for a meditation conference on April 28. She referred to Bloom as “my darling” in an Instagram story shared during their visit to Rome.

The couple have been hot and cold since 2016, although things seem to be heating up between them once again. They’ve been seen together multiple times since most recently calling it quits in March 2017. Perry also hinted that they are back together when she said she is “spoken for” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April.

Bloom also opened up about their relationship with U.K.’s The Times in April.

“I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling,” he said of Perry.

It appears that Perry, Bryan and Richie will be returning to ABC along with season 2 of American Idol next year, along with host Ryan Seacrest, as all three judges shared the renewal news to their social media channels.

“Excited to announce that [Bryan], [Richie], [Seacrest] and yours truly will be BACK with another season of American Idol on ABC!” Perry tweeted Friday.

While it will be the show’s second season at the ABC Network, it will be the competition’s 17th season overall.

“We knew that American Idol on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers from all walks of life to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success,” Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said of the renewal. “I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent.”

The final five contestants in the current season of Idol are Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard. The next episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ETC on ABC.

Photo credit: Eric McCandless / Contributor