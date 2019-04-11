‘Little Women: Atlanta’: Monie Cashette Hints She’ll Be Back After ‘Bittersweet’ Decision to Leave Town

Little Women: Atlanta fans were shocked to see Tiffany “Monie” Cashette pack her bags and leave for Houston in the Season 5 premiere last month. But they haven’t seen the last of Monie just yet.

In an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of the Lifetime reality series’ premiere (produced by Kinetic Content), Monie opened up about her decision to leave her friends in Atlanta, at least for the time being.

After learning from her lawyer that she had lost in the custody battle for her 13-year-old son, Derrick Jr., Monie admitted her “heart fell absolutely broke, because I knew I had a very tough decision to make.”

While it meant leaving everything she had built in Atlanta, Monie told PopCulture the decision to move back to Houston was an obvious one in the end.

“I’m a mom first, so l knew l had to do what’s best for my son, and that’s return to Houston,” she explained. “As parents, we know the minute we have kids our lives don’t belong to us anymore. We revolve around our children.”

Telling her fellow cast members she would be leaving them was “bittersweet,” she added, because while she knew they would understand the position she was in, things simply wouldn’t be the same without being able to get together and hang out. But it’s not the last fans have seen on Monie on their televisions, possibly even this season, she teased.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m not done with TV yet,” she said. “But I need to focus on my family right now.”

When pressed on whether she would be appearing later in the season, Monie added, “Just tune in! I can say you haven’t seen the last of me yet!”

While fans wait to see more of Monie and hear about life in Houston, there will be plenty going on with the rest of the Little Women: Atlanta stars to keep them busy, including the return of “The Cheeks,” Bri Barlup and Emily Fernandez, and their partnership with Tiny Twinz Andrea and Amanda Salinas, which Monie called a guaranteed “train wreck” before leaving.

“Well the last time they all had an encounter it was a train wreck,” she explained of her prediction for the partnership. “But l guess we will have to watch and find out how it all turns out. If I know one thing for sure, it’s that these ladies are always full of surprises!”

Little Women: Atlanta (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Lifetime