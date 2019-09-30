‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Send Amy Roloff Condolences After Mother’s Death

Little People, Big World fans are swarming to Amy Roloff‘s social media to offer their support after news broke Monday that her mother, Patricia Knight, had passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the age of 86. While Roloff has yet to confirm the news on social media, followers have noticed something has been going on in her life, with the TLC star hinting at “sad news” on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:59am PDT

“It’s been a tough week after hearing sad news,” she wrote alongside a photo of grandchildren Jackson and Ember Roloff Monday. “But these two – my grand kids Jackson and Ember – always make me smile and melt my heart. Simply, Love them so much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans who had heard the news of her loss offered up words of condolence in the comment section on both Instagram and Facebook.

“Sorry for your loss Amy,” one follower wrote. “Losing a parent isn’t easy, my mother passed 6 1/2 years ago & I miss her every day. Prayers of strength headed your way.”

Another added, “The loss of your mom is a defining moment in ones life, be assured that you are a wonderful, loved mother and grandmother ,and your role has changed,you will carry on your mothers memory with great love and keep her legacy alive in your beautiful family.”

“So sorry to hear about your Mom,” a different fan wrote. “Hold all of your cherished memories of her close to your heart. She will always be with you, in all the traditions she passed down to you. And in her love for you, because a Mother’s love is always and forever. Sending up prayers for you and your family.”

Roloff has been open about her mother’s declining health over the past few months, revealing in June she had returned to her hometown after her mother was hospitalized with a bone infection.

“Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left.”

Photo credit: TLC