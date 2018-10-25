Kylie Jenner Laments Her Post-Baby Bod in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February of this year, and a new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians finds the 21-year-old discussing how her body has changed since giving birth.

Jenner was preparing to participate in a Calvin Klein photoshoot with her family, and while her mom and sisters made sure to tell her how good she looked, the new mom was still a bit uncomfortable.

“Let me see,” Khloé Kardashian tells her. “My body?” Jenner responds as she opens the robe she’s wearing.

“Kylie, you look amazing!” Kardashian says, to which her sister responds, “I’m still 158!”

Mom Kris Jenner jokes, “Me too!” before offering her daughter a high-five.

“And your belly button is back to normal,” Khloé adds.

“Kylie, I’m not kidding, you look insane,” Kourtney Kardashian interjects.

Speaking to the camera, Jenner explains that as the shoot was her first since giving birth, she was a bit hesitant about the whole thing.

“This is gonna be kind of my first photo shoot after Stormi and doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it, it’s kinda of hard and discouraging,” she says.

A previous teaser clip saw Jenner cleaning out her closet when she was joined by sister Kim Kardashian, who offered her a supportive ear.

As Kim gave birth to two of her three children, she was able to offer Jenner some advice on how to deal with the way your body changes after pregnancy.

“You’re looking like really skinny!” Kim told her sister.

“Thank you, I’m getting rid of stuff that I just feel like’s never gonna fit me,” Kylie responded. “I know I’m not gonna fit into like a 25 jean ever again and after our shoot, I’m just feeling a little insecure.”

“I know, curves are hard,” Kim empathized. “Trust me I get it. The pressure to snap back like, it took me a good six to eight months. Once I got there, I was like, ‘OK I’m never leaving.’”

Offering some advice, the KKW Beauty founder encouraged Jenner to wear some shapewear to give herself an initial boost of confidence.

“I literally would wear sometimes three pairs of shapewear just to get out of the house,” Kim said. “I know it’s really early and Stormi’s so little, but you just have to roll with it. You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance.”

Jenner seemed to agree, telling her sibling, “Honestly, you do inspire me a lot. If Kim could do it, I could do it.”

Photo Credit: E!