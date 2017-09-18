Kylie Jenner Reveals the Worst Moments From ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner has spent more than half of her life in front of the camera for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Of all the highs and lows documented on the E! series in the last decade, there are definitely memories from the show that the reality celeb would classify as some of the best and worst moments.

While the Kardashian-Jenner crew resides in California, the Lip Kit creator says that one of her fondest memories was actually when the clan took a trip to Colorado.

“I think my favorite episode, I think it was two episodes, was when we went to Breckinridge, Co. I don’t know why, it’s just one of my favorite episodes,” Jenner told E! News.

“When Kim threw the Blackberry from the second story, my mom’s phone, and when I didn’t know what Cartier was. Such a great time…I see that meme all the time. Me and Kim were fighting and she was like, ‘Go tell mom I have a Cartier watch for her.’ And I’m like, ‘Who is Cartier?’ ” she continued.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Jenner says that there is definitely a regrettable moment from her time on the reality show.

When asked what the most cringe-worthy moment of the show was, Jenner said, “Probably the stripper pole.”

Coming up later this month, a special 10-year anniversary episode for KUWTK will air. Jenner said that she can’t believe that she’s spent the last decade on TV.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she admitted. “When we were filming the 10 Year Anniversary Special, I was driving home and I’m like, ’10 years of my life!’ That is more than [half my life].”

Tune into the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special on Sunday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on E! Season 14 premieres the following Sunday.

