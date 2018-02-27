Kylie Jenner Comforts BFF Harry Hudson After His Dad Unexpectedly Dies

Kylie Jenner comforted singer Harry Hudson, one of her best friends, after he announced the death of his father on Feb. 23.

Jenner was one of hundreds of Hudson fans who wrote, “We’re a team.” She included a gold heart emoji, reports Hollywood Life. Khloe Kardashian also left a comment, adding, “We are a team Harry!!!!! Family for life.”

On Feb. 23, Hudson posted a short film called “Can Cowboys Cry,” which is “about learning to find the true meaning of love for yourself.” He made the film as a surprise birthday present, but his father passed away last week.

“I’m sitting here heartbroken; a piece of my soul has been ripped out of my chest forever. Fortunately my dad taught me everything I know, though I never knew what real pain was until he was gone, he taught me to always chase happiness no matter how f— crazy it may be (like music),” Hudson wrote. “He taught me unconditional love is the only thing that exists when you are no longer alive. To love anyone & anything no matter what, that family & friends are the only truths that matter in this life. He taught me to always give & help others because that’s the true purpose of life.”

Hudson told his fans he is not sure what to do now, but he remembered that life is short and often filled with pain.

“This life is f— short and it’s painful but there is beauty in that pain. I’d give everything I have in this world just to see my dad’s face one more time,” the musician wrote. “I guess life doesn’t always work the way we want it… I love you Dad so so much. We’re a team forever! You left behind a legacy & I’ll make sure to keep it alive. I lost my best friend, someone I love more than this world in this physical life but gained a guardian angel till the next life. Till we meet again. I hope I make you proud. Happy Birthday Pops.”

Hudson said his father would often tell him and his brother “We’re a team” every night, which is why his fans posted that phrase repeatedly to show support.

The 24-year-old is also a cancer survivor after beating lymphoma three years ago.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hudson said his father was a major influence on his career as a singer and filmmaker.

“My dad is a huge country fan. He forced us to watch all the country films when we were kids. Your parents are like, ‘Listen to this,’ when you’re a little kid. And you’re like, ‘I want to listen to my music. This is stupid, old person music,’” Hudson told the magazine. “But when I was going through that depression and I started listening to it, that’s the s— that was making me cry. Damn, this is the s— that I remember being little and innocent. That’s the stuff that started resonating to my heart.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @Henry Hudson