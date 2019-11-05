Kris Jenner Breaks Down Over Rumors of O.J. Simpson Affair in Latest ‘KUWTK’

In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner slammed newly revived rumors that she and O.J. Simpson had an affair during her marriage to Robert Kardashian. Jenner, 63, was especially hurt that the new round of tabloid reports circulated on the anniversary of her friend Nicole Brown Simpson’s death.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” Jenner said during the episode. “That f—ing piece of s—. It’s really kind of pathetic when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

Over the years, both the Kardashian family and Simpson have dismissed the conspiracy theory that Jenner and Simpson had an affair while she was married to Kardashian, resulting in Khloé Kardashian‘s birth. While discussing the rumors with Khloé, Jenner admitted that the lies take an emotional toll on her.

“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing,” she said while tearing up. “It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.”

“I’m so over stupid rumors of things that never happened,” she added. “I think it’s just really wrong.”

Later, she said she decided to sue a publication for printing the false information. “I just think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there,” she explained. “It’s always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it.”

But even later, once she sat down with friend Faye Resnick, who famously wrote a tell-all book about Brown Simpson after her death, Jenner’s anger faded into sadness about Brown Simpson’s death.

“I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched onto the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend,” she said. “There’s a part of me that gets so angry that I mask my emotions of sadness. But I think that instead of focusing on something so tragic I think we just need to have these amazing memories that we had with her and celebrate all of that.”

Brown Simpson, who was divorced from NFL star O.J. Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were violently murdered at her house in 1994. Jenner’s husband at the time, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., was a friend of Simpson’s and served as one of his defense attorneys during the infamous trial. Jenner had been close with both Simpson and Brown, standing by the Simpson children after her death.

Simpson was acquitted of the double murders in October 1995 but deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families. In 2008, he was convicted for his role in an armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

“It’s hard to put into words how much I miss somebody that was such part of the fabric of my younger life. Never underestimate what that person you don’t have with you anymore has meant to your life and your soul,” Jenner said. “I think the way I want to focus on Nicole’s life in the future is just to celebrate the beautiful woman that she was.”

In June, Simpson spoke out against the rumors in a Twitter video.

“My life has always been involved in the sports world and I suspect as the weeks go on, that’s pretty much what we’ll be talking about. But once in a while I’m going to go off topic and talk about something else, and this is one of those times,” he said at the time. “You know, Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy.”

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended,” he continued. “But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty