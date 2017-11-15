Kim Kardashian Tackles Homelessness in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

A new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians gives us a glimpse at Kim Kardashian‘s recent work with homeless shelters in Los Angeles. The video follows Kardashian into Alexandria House, a long-term shelter for women and single mothers that has operated for 21 years. Kardashian briefly describes the services she’s helping bring to the shelter before taking a seat to listen to the stories of some of the women there.

Based on the clip, it seems that the reality star and the staff at the Alexandria House are focused on changing the public perspective of homelessness.

The two-minute clip summarizes the story of one woman who was simply kicked out of her mother’s home at 17, and has been homeless ever since. No drugs or crime were involved — the woman was a star high school athlete.

In the clip, Kardashian listens to what the women of Alexandria House have to say. The clip pans past a huge array of cosmetics and other supplies donated for the women and children at the shelter, as Kardashian explains, “We’re partnering with companies like Priv and Cost Plus World Market to provide some great products and services.”

Kardashian’s contribution goes beyond the material donations. As one of the staff members of Alexandria House explains in the clip, “LA is the homeless capital of the United States.”